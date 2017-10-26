Virginia DMV to open new Williamsburg customer service center

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – This Friday at 10 a.m. marks the opening of a new Virginia DMV location for residence in Williamsburg, and officials hope that it will benefit the customers with shorter wait times.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles newest service center will be located on 5235 John Tyler Highway in the Williamsburg Crossing Shopping Center.

Officials say that this location will feature more teller windows, testing stations and a larger lobby to better service the surrounding community.

In attendance at the opening will be Virginia DMV Commissioner Richard Holcomb, Senator Thomas Norment, Senator Monty Mason, Delegate Brenda Pogge and Delegate Michael Mullin.

These local legislators will speak at the event and also partake in a ribbon cutting ceremony.