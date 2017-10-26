× Made in America: Norfolk Southern

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Southern is one of the nation’s premier transportation companies.

Covering almost 20,000 miles in 22 states, the company is a major transporter of coal, automotive and industrial products.

Their history spans nearly two centuries to the earliest days of American railroading.

In 1827, Charters South Carolina Canal and Railroad was known as Norfolk Southern’s earliest predecessor.

In 1884, the company landed in Norfolk opening Pier One to load coal into colliers.

Almost a hundred years later, they dedicate Pier Six in Norfolk as the hemisphere’s premier coal transload facility and one of the largest pieces of moving equipment on the planet.

In 1988, Norfolk Southern opened their headquarters in Downtown Norfolk.

The company’s income from rail operations broke $1 billion in 1994 and in 2012 they celebrated 30 years of the modern Norfolk Southern you know today.