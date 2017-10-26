Honor a service member on ‘National Day of the Deployed’

October 26 is recognized as ‘National Day of the Deployed’ — a day to honor servicemen and women who are deployed in defense of our country.

The Department of Defense says about 200,000 US military members are deployed around the world.

‘National Day of the Deployed’ was started in 2006 by a woman in North Dakota. She petitioned the governor to proclaim the first official ‘Day of the Deployed’ and it soon spread to other states.

By 2012, all 50 states celebrated the day.

Take a moment on this day to honor a deployed military member and the families they leave behind as they work hard to protect our nation.

