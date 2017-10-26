× First Warning Forecast: Break Out The Jackets!

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We​’re only going to be reaching the low 60s by this afternoon. We had some early morning showers today but will stay dry the rest of the day with cloud cover gradually moving out. We are also on the breezy side with wind coming from the NW at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph in some spots.

We will dip into the 40s and 50s overnight with a clear sky and a 0% chance of rain.

You’ll want to break out those jackets if you’re headed out early because we will wake up to the 30s and 40s with little to no cloud cover. We will continue to be breezy with wind coming from the SW at 10-15 mph. There is a 0% chance of rain for Friday.

The weekend is pretty 50/50. Saturday we will reach the 70s with only a 20% chance of rain. As we head into Saturday night and into Sunday rain chances will jump to 70% and clouds will build in.

For the start of the work week we will see another cold front make its way through our area dropping us into the low 60s once again for Monday.

Today: Clearing Skies, Cooler, Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Chilly. Lows in the mid 30s low 40s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 70. Winds: SW/S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate