Coast Guard medevacs man by boat in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. – A sick mariner had to be medevaced by the Coast Guard from a boat in Duck, North Carolina.

Officials say that Wednesday around 6 p.m., Watchstanders at Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet received calls about a 43-year-old man experiencing pain in his leg and convulsing.

The 84-foot ship was about one mile from the Army Corps of Engineers Field Research Facility pier when Coast Guard crew members from Station Oregon Inlet responded to the vessel.

The man was brought upon the Coast Guard’s 47-foot Motor Life Boat by crew, and transferred over to EMS that were waiting ashore for the man.

“Our close working relationships with local agencies and EMS teams help us carry out medevacs like this,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Sam Dickey, crew member on the case. “The quick, safe transport of an ill or injured person often requires cooperation and good communication, which is what came into play during this case.”

The EMS team took the man to The Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head, North Carolina for further treatment.

His condition is unknown at this time.