Accomack Co.’s Nandua High evacuated after bomb threat

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. – An Accomack County high school was evacuated Wednesday after a bomb threat.

Nandua High School received the threat at 10:18 a.m.

The school was immediately evacuated and authorities were called in to investigation.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office called in the K9 unit from Worcester County and Wicomico County Sheriff’s Department to assist.

No bomb was found during searches.

An all-clear was given at 12:15 p.m. and everyone was allowed back into the school to finish out the day.

“The safety of our students is our number one priority. I would like to thank all of our personnel, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Department, and the Worcester County K-9 Unit and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Department for their quick and responsive action to ensure the safety of all students,” said Warren C. Holland, Superintendent of Accomack County Public Schools.

The incident remains under investigation.