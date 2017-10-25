Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn coming to Town Center of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. announced Wednesday that Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn will come to the Town Center of Virginia Beach.

The two retailers are expected to occupy 18,000 square feet.

Town Center is also expected to include 39,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 131 apartment homes. Zeiders American Dream Theater will occupy a 17,000-square-foot, 300-seat performing arts theater on the second level. The City of Virginia Beach will also provide public infrastructure to include an open-air public plaza and a pedestrian bridge connecting to the adjacent parking garage.

Construction of this sixth phase of development began in fall 2016. Work on the residential tower topped out last week, and the entire project is scheduled to be completed in fall 2018.

