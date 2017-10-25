× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: A stretch of cooler temperatures

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A return to fall-like temperatures… You may need a jacket this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, about 10 to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s today, near normal but about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds today with slim rain chances and light winds.

Get ready for a chilly night with lows dropping into the 40s. Tomorrow will be even cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s. Expect partly cloudy skies tomorrow morning with more sunshine for the afternoon. Rain chances will remain slim. Highs will warm into the upper 60s Friday with mostly sunny skies.

It is looking like a 50/50 weekend. Saturday looks nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s. Showers will build in overnight with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers on Sunday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Cooler. Highs upper 60s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Chilly. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy to Mostly Sunny, Even Cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

A broad area of low pressure over Nicaragua, Honduras, and the adjacent Caribbean waters is producing widespread, but disorganized, showers and thunderstorms. Close proximity to land is likely to limit development of this system for the next day or so. However, environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for some development to occur later this week while the system moves slowly northward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 25th

1897 Hurricane: conditions lasted 60 hours, coastal flooding

1967 F1 Tornado: Virginia Beach

