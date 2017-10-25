Unfinished Business: An in-depth look at the paranormal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Life after death. Unfinished business. It doesn't matter what you call it...many people call it real.

It's one of those crisp Fall evenings when wispy clouds move past a bright moon. An old house sits dark in the distance.

Inside the house, a small group prepares to investigate what's known as one of the most haunted locations in Virginia: Ferry Plantation. Among them are Amanda Donaldson and her team, A.C.I.D. Paranormal.

"There's always activity here...You never feel unsafe here. They just want to get your attention," Donaldson says in the historic home's parlor room immediately before something falls to the ground behind the News 3 crew.

But not all spirits are safe...and the paranormal goes even further with stories of demons and possession well documented.

