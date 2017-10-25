Take your dog to see the Norfolk Admirals play at ‘Pucks and Paws’ night

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Admirals are hosting another Pucks and Paws Night on November 3 at 7 p.m. to support the Portsmouth Humane Society.

Canine tickets to watch the Admirals play the Manchester Monarchs cost $5 and Human tickets cost $14.

All Pucks and Paws seating will be between sections 205 – 208.

Owners must provide proof of a rabies vaccination (dog tags okay), and sign this waiver before entering the building.

Attendees are asked to arrive to the game early due to anticipated long lines.

Each canine ticket sold through this link will support the Portsmouth Humane Society.

Contact Sami, at 757-640-1212×24 or sami@norfolkadmirals.com for more information.