Mental health expert refutes myths and misperceptions on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Approximately 1 in 5 adults in the U.S.—or almost 44 million people—experiences mental illness in a given year, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. A new national consumer poll conducted by Kaiser Permanente found that although Americans are more open about discussing mental health compared to 10 years ago, there continues to be misperceptions and stigma that may prevent people from fostering an open dialogue and seeking help.