Marcus Vick gets suspended sentence, probation for Norfolk drug charge

NORFOLK, Va. – Former Virginia Tech quarterback Marcus Vick pleaded guilty Wednesday to a drug charge in Norfolk.

Vick was charged with one count of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance from an incident in March 2017.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was given a two year suspended sentence, three years of probation, and his driver’s license will be suspended for six months.

Vick accepted a plea deal in September for the same charge out of Newport News from an October 2016 arrest. In that case he received one year of supervised probation and five years good behavior. He will also lose his license and have to pay court costs.

