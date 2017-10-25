Man arrested in shooting near Elizabeth City State University

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Darren Rountree has been arrested for a shooting that happened near Elizabeth City State University in January 2017, according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Rountree was arrested on September 16 after a high speed chase near Elizabeth City.

A deputy pulled him over for a broken head light, not knowing that he was wanted in Pasquotank for assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging weapon in occupied dwelling and possession of firearm by a felon.

Rountree pulled over, but then drove off. The sheriff’s office said he was going nearly 90 miles per hour when he crashed into a tree.

He then got out of his SUV and tried to run away, but police caught him.

Rountree is currently in custody at Albemarle District Jail.

He has been charged with driving while impaired, felony speeding to elude arrest and driving with a revoked license.