Legendary musician Fats Domino dies at age 89

NEW ORLEANS – Legendary musician Fats Domino has died at age 89.

News of his death was confirmed by WWL-TV in New Orleans. They say his daughter reported he died peacefully surrounded by family and friends.

Fats Domino was a traditional rhythm and blues artist with 35 records on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 and was honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1987. Rolling Stone Magazine listed him as number 25 on their list of the ‘100 Greatest Artists of All Time.’

His music helped pave the way for modern rock and roll and influenced many artists such as Elvis Presley and the Beatles.