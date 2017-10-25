Granby High student found with live ammo, no weapon

NORFOLK, Va. – A Granby High School student was discovered with several rounds of live ammunition in their possession on Tuesday.

Norfolk Public Schools spokesperson Khalilah LeGrand says Norfolk Police was called to the school to investigate.

The student was not found in possession of any weapon.

The School Resource Officer completed a police reported and the student was released into the custody of a parent. The student will be disciplined as a result of the incident, but the punishment was not disclosed.

Parents of other students were notified of the incident via a phone call.