Fisher-Price recalls infant motion seats due to fire hazard

NEW YORK – Fisher-Price has issued a recall for several infant motion seats due to a fire hazard.

The company says there are multiple reports of the seats overheating, and one report of a fire in the motor housing.

The recall affects Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39. About 63,000 units have been sold in the United States at retailers like BuybuyBaby, Target, Toys R Us, Walmart, and online retailers such as Amazon.com.

The seats bounce, sway, vibrate and play songs and nature sounds. The model numbers are located under the motor housing.

Those who own these seats should immediately stop using them and contact Fisher-Price for a full refund.

Fisher-Price can be reached at 800-432-5437 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.service.mattel.com and click on Recalls & Safety Alerts for more information.