× First Warning Traffic – Wednesday bridge openings and road work

BRIDGE OPENING:

Berkley Bridge 9:00 AM

–

Virginia Dare Bridge to Receive Deck Maintenance; Closures Start Monday

Eastbound lanes closed weekdays Oct. 23-Nov. 15; westbound Nov. 15-Dec. 13

MANTEO – NCDOT contractors will begin major deck maintenance work on the Virginia Dare Memorial Bridge (U.S. Highway 64 Bypass) across Croatan Sound beginning Monday, Oct. 23. The work, which will extend the life of the bridge, will include concrete deck repairs, concrete crack sealing, and new pavement markings.

The work is scheduled to begin with the Monday-Thursday closures of the eastbound lanes between Oct. 23 and Nov. 15. Once that work is complete, work on the westbound lanes will close that side of the bridge Monday-Thursday from Nov. 15-Dec 13. Traffic will be routed to a detour along U.S. 64 through Manns Harbor and Manteo across the William B. Umstead Bridge.

The Virginia Dare Memorial Bridge will be open to all traffic on weekends between Friday at 6 a.m. and Sunday at 10 p.m., and closures will have no affect on traffic during the Outer Banks Marathon on Nov. 12.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on Twitter.

–

ERT WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE Friday, October 20 to Friday, October 27

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, October 23 through Thursday, October 26 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Continuous full closure in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound from Friday, October 27 at 8 p.m. through Monday, October 30 at 5 a.m.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT October 22-28

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:

Segment I

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Lee Hall (Exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) on October 22-28, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Friday and Saturday night closures will not begin until 11 p.m. and will last until 8 a.m. The Sunday night eastbound closures will not begin before 10 p.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on Fort Eustis Boulevard in both directions at the I-64 overpass on October 23-27, starting 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Segment II

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) October 22-26, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Lane closures under flagger control on Penniman Road at the I-64 overpasses on October 22-26, from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning.

I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel:

Single-lane closures eastbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: King Street (mile marker 266) through the HRBT October 22-27 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Full eastbound tunnel closure for one hour on October 29 between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.



I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures across all lanes and full ramp closures in Newport News as follows:

Alternating lane closures southbound between 25 th Street (Exit 6) and the MMMBT. One lane will remain open at all times: October 27 and 28 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.Alternating lane closures northbound between MMMBT and 25 th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times: October 25 and 26 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. October 27 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. October 28 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. October 29 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Street (Exit 6) and the MMMBT. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64, High Rise Bridge:

Two 20-minute stoppages October 26 between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:

October 22-27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

October 23 until November 10 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula:

I-64 west ramp closed to I-664 south October 23-26 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures, dual-lane closures and full ramp closures as follows:

Single-lane closures westbound between 4 th View Street (Exit 273) and Granby Street/I-564 (Exit 276): October 23-27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. October 27 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. October 28 from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.

View Street (Exit 273) and Granby Street/I-564 (Exit 276):



I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Peninsula: I-664 north ramp closed to I-64 east October 23-26 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Southside:

Northbound ramps to/from College Drive (Exit 8) closed: October 23-26 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. October 27 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. October 28 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.



Route 17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Southbound October 22-27 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

20-minute openings October 31 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Route 17, Peninsula: Single-lane closure between Fort Eustis and Denbigh Boulevard. One lane will remain open at all times:

Southbound-October 22-27 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 164 Eastbound/Westbound, Portsmouth: Alternating lane closures across all lanes in both directions as follows:

October 22-27 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Towne Point Road and West Norfolk Bridge.

I-264 Westbound, Berkley Bridge: One lane will remain open at all times:

Single-lane closures October 25 and 26 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64/I-264 Interchange Project:

The I-264 east off-ramp to Newtown Rd. south single-lane closure October 23-28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk:

Dual-lane closures I-564 east from I-64 east to Route 406 east October 23-27 from 7 p.m. to midnight.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Go to www.i564intermodal.com for the latest project and traffic updates.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures will be from Sunday, October 22 – Saturday, October 28 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times on: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road. I-64 eastbound off-ramp to Military Highway (Exit 281B) will close Monday, October 23 – Thursday, October 26 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Detour signs will direct motorists to Exit 281A/Robin Hood Road.



Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth: Full closure of Frederick Boulevard at the Turnpike Intersection starting October 9. Signed detour will be in place.

Route 31, Northbound/Southbound, James City County: Alternating lane closures between Turning Lane and Colonial Parkway October 23-27 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 60 (Pocahontas Trail), Eastbound/Westbound, James City County:

Single-lane closure east between Grove Heights Avenue and Wisteria Garden Drive October 23-27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Full closure, stoppages managed by flaggers at Skiffes Boulevard. October 23-27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-95, Greensville County: Single-lane closures in both directions starting near Exit 12 (Route 301) and ending before Exit 8 (Route 301). One lane will remain open at all times:

October 23-26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest maintenance schedule information regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.