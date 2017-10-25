Coast Guard chaplain awarded for distinguished service in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Prince was given the 2017 Distinguished Service Award Tuesday at the Marriott Newport News at City Center, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Prince is the 5th District command chaplain for the U.S. Coast Guard, which is based in Portsmouth and ensures the safety and security of the oceans, coastal areas and marine transportation system within the Mid-Atlantic Region.

Prince was recognized during the 92nd annual meeting of the Military Chaplains Association, a professional support and veterans service organization dedicated to the religious freedom and spiritual welfare of armed services members, veterans, their families and their survivors.

The award recognizes exceptional ministry professionalism, expertise, resiliency and effectiveness in addressing the spiritual and/or moral needs and issues facing the demands of life and duty in the modern military environment.

Coast Guard Atlantic Area chaplain Capt. Bruce Boyle presented Prince with the award.

“I’m very proud of him for all that he’s done,” he said. “He not only takes care of our members in the Mid-Atlantic Region but also sets a good example of leadership for our sector chaplains.”