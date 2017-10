PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Children’s Museum of Virginia is hosting free one-hour storytime art classes for preschoolers ages 3-5.

There are no reservations required, call the Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center to register at 757-393-8543.

The classes are on October 27, November 3, November 10 and November 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Parents and children will listen to the story, read by instructor Leslie Renn, then create their own art based on the story they’ve just heard.