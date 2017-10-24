Virginia Beach woman killed in Saturday night vehicle crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 55-year-old woman died Saturday after a vehicle crash in Virginia Beach.

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Little Neck Road.

Police say they arrived on scene to find the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital but died as a result of her injuries.

She has been identified as 55-year-old Theresa Zirnheld of Virginia Beach.

Police say it appears as though alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Zirnheld is believed to have been driving northbound on Little Neck Road when she left the roadway, went into the median and hit a tree.

The investigation is ongoing.