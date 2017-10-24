Virginia Beach native Chris Taylor homers in first World Series at bat, Dodgers win game one

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – First things first for Chris Taylor.

On the first pitch of his first at bat in his first World Series game, the Virginia Beach native homered off Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel in a Dodgers’ 3-1 victory to take a one-game lead in the 2017 World Series.

The Cox high school alumnus, who was voted co-MVP of the National League Championship Series, gave his Dodgers a 1-0 lead one pitch into the bottom of the first inning.

News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler visited with Taylor’s parents last night at their Virginia Beach home.

After Houston’s Alex Bregman tied the game at one with a solo home run of his own in the fourth inning, Los Angeles went back ahead in the sixth inning when Justin Turner belted a two-out, two-run homer to put the Dodgers up 3-1.

That cushion was enough for L.A. ace Clayton Kershaw. In seven innings pitched, the lefty strikes out 11 Houston batters without surrendering a walk.

The Dodgers host Houston Wednesday in game two. The series then shifts to Texas for games three, four and five.