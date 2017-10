VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – City council members met Tuesday to discuss the steps needed to fight the deadly impact of the growing opioid epidemic in Virginia Beach.

The city saw a record number of opioid overdose deaths in 2016 – one every five days, according to a report from the city’s department of public health. That was a 41% increase in deaths between 2016 and 2015.

In 2017, more than 30 people have died.

