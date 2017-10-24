Vehicle crash in James City County leaves one dead, one injured

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A vehicle crash on I-64 in James City County on Monday night left one person dead and another injured.

Virginia State Police were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash at 10:04 p.m.

Preliminary investigation reveals the driver was traveling eastbound on I-64 when they ran off the roadway and into a median before hitting a tree. The impact caused the vehicle to overturn and eject the two occupants.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene and the passenger was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No further information is being released at this time. The crash remains under investigation.