NC Aquariums to offer reduced admission for low-income families

RALEIGH, N.C. – Starting November 1, admission fees at all North Carolina aquariums will be reduced for low-income families.

Patrons who present an EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) card, along with a valid photo ID, will be eligible for the reduced admission.

The reduced rates will be $3 for adults and $2 for children, ages 3-12. Up to four people can be admitted for each EBT card presented.

The program is a joint initiative between the North Carolina departments of Natural and Cultural Resources and Health and Human Services, and was inspired by the national Museums for All program, which aims to expand access to museums and other cultural institutions by removing financial barriers to admission.

“We want everyone to have access to the outstanding, fun and educational resources available at our North Carolina aquariums,” says N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Susi H. Hamilton, “but we recognize that admission fees can sometimes pose a barrier to low-income families. We hope this new program will give more North Carolina families the opportunity to visit us and learn more about the natural world.”