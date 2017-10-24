Morning Rounds: Healthy Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, VA - Halloween is just days away, and your little monsters probably can't wait to eat as much candy as they can stand! Before they tear into the bags of sweets, News 3 medical expert Dr. Ryan Light is urging parents to remember a few things.

News 3: What should parents keep in mind when thinking about Halloween candy consumption and safety?

Dr. Light: "If your child has an allergy to nuts or other ingredients frequently found in candy, you may want to look for houses in the neighborhood passing out non-food items. It is a good idea to trick-or-treat in a familiar area. Parents should inspect all of the candy collected to ensure that the packaging is intact and the ingredients are okay for the child to consume."

News 3: Are there types of candies that should be avoided?

Dr. Light: "Hard candy and gum can be choking hazards in younger children. For kids, the food most likely to “go down the wrong pipe” and cause choking is hard candy. Between 2001 and 2009, more than 16,100 children ages 14 and younger visited the emergency room because they were choking on hard candy."

News 3: How much candy is too much?

Dr. Light: "Candy should not replace the dinner time meal on Halloween. Chocolate contains the stimulant caffeine and should probably be limited before bedtime. Make sure your child brushes their teeth with fluoridated toothpaste after candy consumption."