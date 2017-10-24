× Made in America: Dollar Tree

NORFOLK, Va. – More than 60 years ago, Dollar Tree was founded in Norfolk.

It started as a ‘Ben Franklin Variety Store’ in Wards Corner.

The founder was K.R. Perry who originally opened the variety shop and later named it K&K 5&10.

Dollar Tree was then formed from a company Perry’s son founded called ‘Only One Dollar’ where they specialized in one dollar retail items.

Later, they changed the name to Dollar Tree to allow for more price points in the future.

In 2014 they opened their 5,000th store and in 2015 the company bought Family Dollar.