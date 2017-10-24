Made in America: Dollar Tree

MIAMI, FL - JULY 28: A Dollar Tree store is seen on July 28, 2014 in Miami, Florida. Dollar Tree announced it will buy Family Dollar Stores for about $8.5 billion in cash and stock. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. – More than 60 years ago, Dollar Tree was founded in Norfolk.

It started as a ‘Ben Franklin Variety Store’ in Wards Corner.

The founder was K.R. Perry who originally opened the variety shop and later named it K&K 5&10.

Dollar Tree was then formed from a company Perry’s son founded called ‘Only One Dollar’ where they specialized in one dollar retail items.

Later, they changed the name to Dollar Tree to allow for more price points in the future.

In 2014 they opened their 5,000th store and in 2015 the company bought Family Dollar.

 