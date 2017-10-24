Justice for Javaughn: Family speaks out and asks for answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - A man mourning his brother's death, days after he was shot and killed, tells News 3 Javaughn Moore would have turned 23 on October 29.

“His birthday’s going to be difficult, because he’s not here. I can't pick up the phone and ask him, ‘Where do you want to go?' I'm still going to pick up the phone and try to call him," said Antwuan Dailey.

Friday night is when the double shooting happened on Halstead Avenue leaving Moore dead and another man injured. Today, for Moore's brother, the crime scene is still a haunting reminder of when he heard the news from a detective.

"I was awaken by a consistent ringing of my phone. It was like 3:30, 4 o' clock in the morning and I'm like what is going on. He asked me to come over something had happened. He didn’t want to startle me, so he didn’t tell me exactly what happened, but I heard my mother crying in the background, so I knew it wasn’t positive," said Dailey.

