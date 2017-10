HAMPTON, Va. – Private cleanup crews are working an accidental fuel spill in the 200 block of Columbia Avenue Tuesday, according to Hampton Fire & Rescue.

Accidental fuel spill, 40 gallons. Fuel spill mitigated by HFD. 200 Blk Columbia Ave. Private cleanup crews en route. pic.twitter.com/y8DtXkporA — Hampton VA Fire (@HamptonVAFire) October 24, 2017

The department said it is working to clean up 40 gallons of fuel.

There is no further information on what caused the spill.

