× First Warning Forecast: Temperatures Dropping And Staying Dry

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Clouds are starting to clear and rain is out the picture this evening. We are still sitting in the 70s this evening but will see a big cool down as we head into tonight and tomorrow. We will dip into the low 60s tonight with a mostly clear sky. We will stay breezy overnight with wind coming from the SW at 10-15 mph.

Temperatures will stick to the low 50s as we wake up in the morning with a partly cloudy sky and patchy fog. By the afternoon we will only warm into the mid and upper 60s. There will only be a slight chance of showers throughout the day but we will stay mainly dry with a partly cloudy sky.

Thursday is looking like our coolest day. We will wake up to the low to mid 40s in the morning and only warm into the high 50s and low 60s by the afternoon. There will be a 0% chance for rain and lots of sunshine throughout the day.

Rain chances don’t come back into the forecast until we head into Saturday night and Sunday. There is a 40% chance of rain overnight Saturday and jumps up to a 50% chance for Sunday.

Today: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, AM Showers (60%), Windy. Highs near 80. Winds: S 10-20G25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S/W 5-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: NW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

A broad area of low pressure centered near the east coast of Nicaragua is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Close proximity to land is likely to limit development of this system for the next day or two. However, environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for some development to occur later this week while the system moves slowly northward over the northwestern Caribbean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)