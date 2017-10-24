Boy dies in Suffolk auto-pedestrian crash involving tractor trailer cab

SUFFOLK, Va. – A boy has died in an auto-pedestrian crash involving a tractor trailer cab in the 6100 block of Brookwood Drive Suffolk Tuesday.

Dispatchers received the call at 5:36 p.m. Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel responded to the Wynnewood neighborhood in northern Suffolk.

Police confirmed that the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer cab remained at the scene following the crash.

The areas near Brookwood Drive and Camellia Drive as well as Brookwood Drive at Brookwood Court are currently closed and are expected to remain so for several hours while authorities investigate the incident.

There is no further information.

