Williamsburg area evacuated after heat sensor alarm triggered; police and fire personnel on scene

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The 400 block of Duke of Gloucester Street has been evacuated Monday after a report of a heat sensor alarm in an HVAC unit was triggered.

The building as well as the surrounding area has been evacuated and is currently being thoroughly inspected. The 400 block is currently closed to pedestrian traffic.

The incident is being treated with extreme caution given the improvised explosive device that was detonated near Merchant’s Square last week.

There is no further information.

