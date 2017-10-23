17-year-old student brings stolen gun to Warwick High School in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 17-year-old Warwick High School student brought a gun to school Monday, according to police.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., Newport News Public Schools Security recovered a loaded concealed .40 caliber gun from the student’s waistband.

According to police, the firearm was listed as stolen.

Police say the search was in reference to information that security received.

There were no injuries from the incident.

The student will be charged with possession of firearm on school property and underage possession of a firearm.