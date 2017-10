Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - Fans of comic books, cosplay, and pop culture packed the Hampton Roads Convention Center for the second annual Hampton Comicon!

Saturday's event (Tidewater Comicon's sister convention) featured the Legendary Mach 5 car from Speed Racer, comic creators including Larry Stroman & Chris Giarrusso, and game zone. Fans also had a chance to show off their best costumes at the cosplay contest. And WGNT 27 was there to give away CW goodies!