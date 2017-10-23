Three juveniles arrested in Hampton residential burglary investigation

HAMPTON, Va. – Three male Hampton juveniles were arrested Monday in connection to a residential burglary that took place Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:49 p.m. Sunday, dispatchers received a call in reference to a burglary that was in progress in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue. Officers responded to the area and established a perimeter around the residence.

Officers apprehended three suspects from within the home and discovered several items from the home staged at the entry point for removal by the suspects. A firearm that was stolen from a previous residential burglary was located at the scene.

The juveniles – a 12-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old – were each charged with one count of Burglary while Armed, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile, one count of Possession of a Stolen Firearm, one count of Attempted Grand Larceny and one count of Possession of Burglary Tools.