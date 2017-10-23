SUPERGIRL new episode, Monday 10/23 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Far From the Tree” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

CARLOS BERNARD (“24”) GUEST STARS; HELEN SLATER RETURNS — Eliza (guest star Helen Slater) throws Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Maggie (guest star Floriana Lima) a wedding shower, which causes Maggie to reach out to her estranged father (guest star Carlos Bernard). Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) joins J’onn (David Harewood) on a personal mission. Dermott Downs directed the episode written by Jessica Queller & Derek Simon (#303). Original airdate 10/23/2017.