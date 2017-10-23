Suffolk police helping to dispose of unwanted and old medications

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department wants citizens in the county to come by and drop off their unwanted medications.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day begins on Oct. 28, and SPD received a donation of two drug disposal boxes from CVS Pharmacy.

These drug disposal boxes will be used to dispose of unwanted, expired and unused prescription drugs that citizens can get ride of safely, say Suffolk officials.

“The installment of drug collection units is part of our ongoing commitment to prevent drug abuse and help people in the communities we serve on their path to better health,” says Tom Davis, Vice President, Professional Services at CVS Health.

CVS has provided drug disposal boxes like the ones in Suffolk to police departments across the nation.

The drug disposal boxes will be located at SPD headquarters on 111 Henley Place, and drug drop-off is available 24 hours a day. The second drug box will be at SPD Precinct 2 on 3901 Bridge Rd., and drop offs can occur Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No personal information is required for drop-off.

The drug disposal boxes can accept prescription and over-the-counter tablets and capsules, liquid medications, inhalers, creams and ointments, nasal sprays and pet medications.

Not accepted are intravenous and injectable solutions, as well as needles.

Prescription medicines can be in their original prescription bottles with the label removed or can be placed in plastic bags.

Ridding medicine cabinets of these medications is an important step in combating the opioid and heroin epidemic, which often begins with prescription medicines taken from a home medicine cabinet, say Suffolk officials.