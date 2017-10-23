Norfolk Police investigating home invasion robbery

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a home invasion robbery that happened at an apartment in the 800 block of West 43rd Street.

It happened Sunday night around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, three people inside the apartment told police three unknown men knocked on the door and when the people answered, the three men ran into the home.

The suspects were armed with guns and demanded personal property from the occupants.

The suspects ran away after they received the property.

There were no reported injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.