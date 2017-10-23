Norfolk named ‘America’s Favorite City’ by Travel + Leisure

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk has been voted ‘America’s Favorite City’ by Travel + Leisure!

Each year, Travel + Leisure readers are asked to vote in a survey about their hometowns. Cities are ranked across a wide range of categories, including the friendliness of the people and the quality of the food.

Norfolk was ranked #4 in 2016, but snagged the #1 spot in 2017.

Travel + Leisure says people raved that the city is welcoming to tourists, is a great place to grab a burger or a craft beer, and home to lots of different things to see.

In 2016, Virginia Beach also made the list, coming in at #14, but they didn’t make 2017’s list. A few other east coast cities did make appearances, however, including Washington D.C.; Greenville, South Carolina; Philadelphia; and New York City.

Click here to check out the full list!

