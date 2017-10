NORFOLK, Va. – October 24 is rapper Drake’s 31st birthday, and Doughminion Donuts is celebrating in style.

The celebration will last from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The shop, located in Selden Market, will be selling Drake inspired doughnuts while playing his greatest hits.

Velvet Witch, which is also located in Selden Market, will be selling Drake prayer candles.