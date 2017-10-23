Neighbors on edge after double shooting leaves one man dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, VA.- Neighbors who have lived in the area for more than 20 years say this shooting comes as a shock because it's a peaceful and tight-knit community.

"It's one of those things you hope never happens in your neighborhood. When it does, well, where do you go from here," says Mark Strouse.

People who live right next door describe that night as chaotic and full of police crews and K9s.

"I was outside with a friend and I heard 5 gunshots. My friend thought it was someone shooting a gun in the air," says Carina Kuhn.

Mark Strouse lives directly across from the house that was hit and says he'll never forget what he heard from one of the victims coming from outside of the house.

"He said, 'I don't know what happened. I have a dead man on my couch and I've been shot in the butt,'" says Strouse.

"There were police cars parked from literally one end of the road to the other end and then they kept coming, more detectives, more people just coming. Then they put the tape up," says Kuhn.

Police say 22-year-old Javaughn Moore died from his gunshot wounds at the crime scene.

If you have any other information regarding this case you are urged to contact Norfolk police.