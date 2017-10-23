× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A foggy morning then tracking rain

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***Dense Fog Advisory until 9 AM Monday for parts of inland VA and inland NC including… James City, Williamsburg, Surry, Sussex, Isle of Wight, Southampton, Franklin, Suffolk, Gates, Hertford, Bertie, and Northampton (NC). Many areas will see visibility less than 1/4 mile.

Tracking storms and a cool down… Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning. Many locations will see limited visibility during the morning commute due to fog. Once the fog lifts, expect partly sunny skies today with an isolated shower possible. Temperatures will return to the upper 70s this afternoon, about 10 degrees above normal. We are tracking a cold front that will build in showers and storms overnight and into Tuesday.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with scattered showers and storms, especially tomorrow morning. Some storms could be strong to severe, with gusty winds as our biggest threat. Rain/storms chances will taper off through the afternoon. Highs will return to the upper 70s tomorrow but it will be windy for most of the day, with gusts to near 30 mph possible.

Clouds will clear and temperatures will drop behind the cold front. Sunshine will return on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s, near normal for this time of year. We will finish the work week with highs in the mid to upper 60s, lows in the 40s and 50s, and mostly sunny skies.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next few days. Slow development of this system is possible while it moves NW/N.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 23rd

1878 Hurricane (Landfall NC, Eye passed over Richmond)

