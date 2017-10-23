Give back at VOLUNTEER Hampton Roads’ 19th annual Family VOLUNTEER Day

NORFOLK, Va. – Local volunteer organization VOLUNTEER Hampton Roads will host its 19th annual Family VOLUNTEER Day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the campus of Virginia Wesleyan University.

This year’s event is presented by Loan Care and will engage families in one of five distinct service projects, which include:

building dog beds for area animal shelters

refurbishing outdoor seating for homeless shelters

assembling protein-rich food packets to fight international hunger

building planters and birdhouses for Habitat for Humanity homeowners and

assembling hygiene kits to support disaster relief efforts.

If you’d like to participate, you can register online at www.volunteerhr.org.