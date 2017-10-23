Give back at VOLUNTEER Hampton Roads’ 19th annual Family VOLUNTEER Day

NORFOLK, Va. – Local volunteer organization VOLUNTEER Hampton Roads will host its 19th annual Family VOLUNTEER Day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the campus of Virginia Wesleyan University.
This year’s event is presented by Loan Care and will engage families in one of five distinct service projects, which include:
- building dog beds for area animal shelters
- refurbishing outdoor seating for homeless shelters
- assembling protein-rich food packets to fight international hunger
- building planters and birdhouses for Habitat for Humanity homeowners and
- assembling hygiene kits to support disaster relief efforts.
If you’d like to participate, you can register online at www.volunteerhr.org.