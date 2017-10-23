Dollar General now open in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – This Saturday will mark the grand opening of Dollar General in Portsmouth.

The major discount retailer is locating it’s store on 2210 Portsmouth Blvd., and says it’s hoping to offer customers a convenient new place to shop for everyday essentials at low prices.

Additionally, the first 50 adult shoppers at the store will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.

“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development.

Dollar General says it strives to provide convenience and value to customers by providing a focused selection of national name brands and private brands of food, housewares, seasonal items, cleaning supplies, basic apparel and health/beauty products.

The retailer is hoping the store’s fresh layout design makes shopping simple for customers.

“We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location,” said Nieser.