Despite modifications due to multiple hurricanes, Bold Alligator 2017 gets underway

NORFOLK, Va. - Bold Alligator 2017, an exercise involving the Navy, Marine Corps, and partner nations, has gotten underway.

The exercise runs from October 18th through October 30th in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina and at sea in the Atlantic Ocean.

This year Bold Alligator is a live, events-driven exercise that provides tactical level training for amphibious operations necessary for maritime power projection.

Military response in the wake of hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria resulted in the scope of the exercise being modified.

Even so, Bold Alligator still involves amphibious, carrier strike group, air wing, and expeditionary mine countermeasures operations to provide a rigorous training environment for the combined forces.

"The Bold Alligator exercise series advances how integrated naval forces operate with our allies and partners," said Adm. Phil Davidson, commander, United State Fleet Forces. "Improving Navy-Marine Corps amphibious core competencies with coalition, allied and partner nations is a necessary investment in the current and future readiness of our forces."

This year's exercise builds on work done last year when the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade (2d MEB) and Expeditionary Strike Group Two (ESG-2) command elements embarked pierside in a live, virtual and constructive environment.

According to the Navy, the capabilities required to conduct a forcible entry against an opposing military force are the same capabilities that make the amphibious force the first and best choice for crisis response, humanitarian assistance and building partnerships.

"Bold Alligator allows the Navy and Marine Corps team to prepare for naval expeditionary amphibious combat operations to enhance current naval readiness and inform sea control and power projection force development capabilities," said Lt. Gen. Mark Brilakis, Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command. "Although Bold Alligator 17 has been modified due to real world events it still allows the Navy/Marine Corps team to gain capabilities and to work with our partner nations to set the stage for future exercises in the amphibious training continuum such as Exercise Trident Juncture 18, BA19 and LSE 2020."