CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND new episode, Friday 10/27 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Josh is a Liar.” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

THE PLOT THICKENS — After encountering a major setback in her plan to get even with Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III), a panicked Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) starts a smear campaign to discredit Josh before he can turn everyone against her. Donna Lynne Champlin, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell, David Hull, Scott Michael Foster and Gabrielle Ruiz also star. Michael Hitchcock wrote the episode, directed by Stuart McDonald (#303). Original airdate 10/27/2017.