Brotherly beatdown: Eagles thump Redskins in Philadelphia, 34-24

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The city of brotherly love was a hateful place for the Redskins Monday.

The NFC East leading Eagles extend their division lead with a 34-24 thumping at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia improves to 6-and-1 on the season while the Redskins fall to 3-and-3.

Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins completes 30-of-40 passes for 310 yards and three scores. However, Eagles’ second year QB Carson Wentz was the difference. Last years’ second overall draft pick completes 17-of-25 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns in the victory while continuously working his way out of would-be Washington sacks.

Redskins QB Kirk Cousins is now 0-9 on games played on weekdays He is 22-15-1 in games played on weekends — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 24, 2017

With their 3-and-3 record, the Redskins continue to embark on a brutal stretch. After falling to the NFC-leading Eagles, Washington next hosts the Cowboys before traveling to Seattle. The burgundy and gold then come home to host the Vikings before a roadtrip to New Orleans. The ‘Skins do not play a team that currently has a winning record until Thanksgiving night vs. the Giants.