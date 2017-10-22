Trump says he hasn’t been asked to do Mueller interview

President Donald Trump says he hasn’t been asked to be interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller in relation to the probe into Russian interference in last year’s election and allegations of collusion by Trump associates.

Despite a Politico report suggesting Trump’s legal team may offer Mueller an interview with Trump, the President said he hasn’t been asked.

“I don’t know. Nobody’s asked me to do that,” he told Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo on Friday. “There has — there is no collusion I can tell you that. Everybody’s seen that. You know, you have Senate meetings, you have Senate hearings and nobody has asked us to do interviews anywhere. They have found no collusion.”

Trump added that he believes there’s consensus in Congress over the issue.

“In fact, the other side even admits it. They come out of these hearings, whether it’s Senate or whether it’s the House, and they say — is there collusion? Everyone looks like there’s no collusion,” he added.

Special counsel investigators interviewed former White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Monday as part of the Russia investigation, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. That interview was first reported by Politico.

Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus was interviewed by Mueller’s team October 13, according to a statement from Priebus’ attorney.

CNN was told by a separate source earlier this month that there is an expectation that Mueller’s team will wrap up interviewing the first group of White House officials by the end of the month.

As CNN previously reported, among the people Mueller has expressed interest in speaking with are former and current White House staffers whom investigators consider witnesses, including Priebus, Spicer, communications director Hope Hicks, White House counsel Don McGahn, communications adviser Josh Raffel and associate counsel James Burnham.