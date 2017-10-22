Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Temperatures in the 70s under a mix of sun and clouds
Temperatures will warm again today, thanks to high pressure. More sunshine today with a few more clouds than the past few days. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 70s. Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 50s.
A dry start to the work week, at least the first half of the day. Clouds will increase throughout the day on Monday, thanks to a cold front that will move in from the west. We’ll see clouds increase from west to east. Temperatures will warm to near 80. Rain will move in overnight and Tuesday. Expect showers and breezy conditions for Tuesday. Highs in the mid 70s.
High pressure will build in through Saturday, keeping the weather mainly dry. Temperatures will drop Wednesday and Thursday behind the cold front. Expect highs in the 60s.
Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid and upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will increase throughout the day. Warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)
UV Index: 4 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low
Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time
Meteorologist April Loveland
