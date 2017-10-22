× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Temperatures in the 70s under a mix of sun and clouds

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid and upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will increase throughout the day. Warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

