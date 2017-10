PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Judge Earle Mobley passed away Sunday.

Councilwoman Elizabeth M. Psimas confirmed the death on her public office Facebook page that the judge had passed.

“He was an honorable man. I was proud to call him my friend,” said Psimas on her post about Mobley.

Mobley also served as Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The cause of his death is unknown at this time.

