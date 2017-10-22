NYC hosts 27th Annual Halloween Dog Parade

New York City, N.Y. – New York City is known for holding very large and famous parades, but even less known ones like the Halloween Dog Parade is a crowd gatherer.

Hundreds of dogs participated in the 27th Annual Halloween Dog Parade on Oct. 21.

Owners of a variety of dog breads dressed their pups in costumes that ranged from the Pope to Donald Trump.

Four french bulldogs took home “Best in Show” for their double decker sightseeing bus display and costumes.

The dogs and their owners were competing for thousands of dollars in prizes, says CBS.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Tompkins Square Dog Run.